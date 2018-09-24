Showcase your products at free Shrewsbury retail event

Fledgling retailers are being given the chance to test their ideas and products on real customers at Shrewsbury’s Charles Darwin Shopping centre next month.

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire has partnered with the Charles Darwin Shopping centre in Shrewsbury for a pop-up retail event for a week from October 23rd 2018.

The event will give new and existing small independent businesses the chance to showcase their products at the centre. Now they want to hear from any businesses keen to take up space at the free event.

Kevin Lockwood, Darwin Shopping Centre Manager, said: “I am delighted to be working with the Marches Growth Hub on this project, which will enable small businesses to showcase their products. It will also offer them a small insight into the physical realms of retail and the challenges it may bring.”

Emma Chapman, of the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, said the special week would help provide vital market research to anybody thinking about launching a retail business in the county.

“If you are looking to turn your hobby into a profitable business or have an idea for a retail business but are not sure if it will work, then this event really is for you,” she said.

“We will give you the chance to try out your products on real shoppers, gauge the response to your idea in the real world and get some fabulous exposure in one of the region’s busiest centres into the bargain.”

Emma said the event would offer exhibitors the opportunity to:

– Discover if there is a market for their product

– Determine if their niche is big enough to earn income

– Gain exposure without incurring large costs

– Work with the Marches Growth Hub team to develop their business

Anybody interested in taking up the chance should email marchesgrowthhub@shropshire.gov.uk with a brief overview of their business and contact details or for more information call 01743 250526.