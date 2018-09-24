Energy efficient home builders secure new Shrewsbury head office

A Shropshire company which specialises in building energy efficient homes has relocated its headquarters within Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park.

Point 1 Building Systems has completed the purchase of Unit 5, Knights Park, Hussey Road.

The modern industrial unit features a ground floor showroom with rear warehouse and large open plan first floor offices.

It extends to 4,687 sq ft and has dedicated car parking.

Point 1 Building Systems make a commitment to maximising thermal efficiency coupled with advanced and effective building ventilation when it comes to home building.

Partnering with Kingspan, they build energy efficient homes using the TEK Building System, which requires high quality materials, production methods and workmanship from start to finish.

Amie Lingwood, who handled the sale of Unit 5 for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “It’s going to be the company’s new headquarters and it’s an impressive unit, very modern, just under 5,000 sq ft with plenty of office space.

“It once again illustrates the continuing strong demand for this type of property in Shrewsbury.”