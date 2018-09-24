CHC Waste Facilities Management expands with new Telford office

CHC Waste Facilities Management is launching a new office in Telford as part of its phase one expansion plans to support its growing client base.

This announcement comes after a series of client wins for the waste and facilities management firm, including a multinational logistics company and several international car manufacturers, increasing its client base by nearly 20%.

With its main headquarters in Tywyn, Mid Wales, currently employing over 20 members of staff, CHC is expanding its reach into Telford with a new office. It plans to have the new location fully operational by the end of 2018 and is set to employ between two to three new team members in the first instance, with the recruitment process starting imminently.

Speaking of the business growth and expansion, sales director of CHC, Sam Campkin said:

“We have seen notable success in the company over the past few years and we’re thrilled to announce the launch of our second office to meet client demands whilst also offering additional employment opportunities in the local area. This development has been a long time coming and now seems like the right time to expand our reach. We’ve recently secured a number of prestigious accounts, one of which will be the sole focus of our new office as we look to continuously bolster our service offering for them.

“Our team has proved to be incredibly passionate, knowledgeable and has been pivotal to the accomplishments of CHC as a whole. I’m excited to see what we will achieve as a company in the coming months and beyond.”

The team at CHC will be working closely to establish the new office during the next few months to ensure the processes and standards established in its main office will be mirrored in its new home.

Established over 20 years ago, CHC knows facilities and waste management inside out, helping its clients to remain compliant and reduce levels of waste send to landfill each year.