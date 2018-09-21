Shropshire Chamber of Commerce launch new membership model

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a new era of business support following the launch of its brand new membership model.

Following extensive research among its members county-wide to identify current and future business needs, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has announced the overhaul of its previous membership model, which was structured around how many staff each of its members employed, and has made way for a brand new model which provides organisations with the freedom to choose their level own of support.

“We wanted to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach,” explained Richard Sheehan, CEO of the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce. “As the county’s only accredited business support organisation, the support our members previously received was dependent on how many staff they employed. Now, with our new membership model, businesses of all sizes and shapes can choose the package that suits their staff and business’s requirements.”

The ‘Early Life’ level has been designed for new business owners who wish to reduce costs and access vital support in their business’s early life, followed by the ‘Essentials’ level for any size and sector business eager to grow. These are followed by the ‘Standard’ and ‘Standard Plus’ which place more focus on staff development, collaboration and partnerships, networking and event ownership, and brand awareness. The final and highest stage of the five-tiered membership model is Premium, for businesses leading the way and proactively seeking opportunities at a strategic and senior level.

“Our members employ 36,000 individuals in our region, which is why it’s so vital that we ensure that our accredited support continues to evolve with our members and their businesses. We’re absolutely delighted to welcome in this new era of the Shropshire Chamber, designed to help our valued members prosper and flourish, and contribute to continued economic growth across our magnificent county in the many years to come.”