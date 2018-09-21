Shrewsbury hair salon goes vegan

A Shropshire hair salon has become one of the first in the region to ‘go vegan’.

Toni & Guy in Shrewsbury is responding to customer demands by introducing a new herbal hair colouring system.

Gavin Pulham, proprietor of the Caste Street business, explained that the ‘Botanea’ product was made up of only three herbal ingredients.

He said: “There is a huge global trend for vegan food and products and we are reacting to this.

“Around half of consumers are now concerned about the impact of chemicals on the condition of their hair and are looking for a more natural product.

“This is the first 100% herbal hair colour from market-leading manufacturers L’Oreal with professional results.

“Botanea is composed of only three herbal ingredients, pure cassia, henna and indigo powders, sustainably sourced from India and coated in natural coconut oil for consistent, professional results.

“Working with local cooperatives in India, these ingredients are harvested just once a year and are then screened and selected, then any impurities such as metals are removed for a reliable performance.

“The product is then marketed in 50% recycled jars which will be re-filled using product recyclable sachets, made from Forestry Stewardship Council certified packaging.

“This system will allow a 74% decrease in waste when compared to the classic jar system.

“We are expecting the new product to be very popular with our Shropshire clients,” Gavin added.