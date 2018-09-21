Ironbridge hotel welcomes new face

A new face has joined the team at a popular Ironbridge hotel, bringing with her a wealth of experience and a first-class degree.

Paige Wellings-Kendall has taken up the role of food and beverage supervisor at The Best Western Valley Hotel, having previously worked in various hospitality roles.

She was born and brought up in Telford, and began her customer service experience working as a community champion within the retail sector before a career move into hospitality specialising in running functions.

Having amassed a wealth of experience with weddings, conferences, christenings and many other events at hotels in the area, she has also just graduated with a 1st class honours in events and venue management from the University of Wolverhampton – gaining her degree alongside working full time.

She said: “My role at The Valley involves arranging weddings, functions and events as well as helping to run the restaurant. It’s going really well and I’m really enjoying it, the team are great to work with and it’s a new challenge for me.

“It’s really important to me to go above and beyond to make every wedding perfect for the couple, working with them from when they book until the big day itself to ensure it’s a special event for them and their guests.

“It was a natural progression for me to take on this role with a different challenge in a new environment.”

As part of her role, Paige gets involved in all aspect of customer service and can often be found liaising with guests, giving them advice and local knowledge about where to go and what to see in the area as well as finding a way to accommodate their needs.

She added: “It’s about knowing what the customer wants before they want it and making the experience of being at the hotel as relaxing and nice as it can be, and making them want to come back.

“We all work hard and want a treat to be special, so it’s about providing that experience for people.

“I love working with people and that’s why I’ve progressed into a career in hospitality. I always found myself planning things and being involved in events and functions.

“I’m very organised and very focused, and like to interact with customers, so it was a natural fit for me. I’m also a bit of a perfectionist so I love working within a role where attention to detail and exceeding expectations is key.”