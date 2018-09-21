Chamber networking event to feature Bank of England’s Glynn Jones

Shrewsbury Business Chamber’s networking evening, AGM and buffet return to the usual venue of Origins Restaurant, 6pm next Wednesday 26th September 2018.

The event will include not only a presentation by Glynn Jones, the Bank of England’s Deputy Agent for West Midlands & Oxfordshire it will also provide a chance to network informally with other businesses in the area.

Glynn Jones is responsible for channelling the views of local businesses into the Monetary Policy Committee, which sets interest rates.

“Glyn Jones will be offering his views on the economic state of the nation six months before Brexit, and giving a welcome insight into the months ahead,” said Martyn Rowlands, Chair of Shrewsbury Business Chamber’s Events Committee and Managing Director of Pipekit. “This is definitely one networking evening not to be missed!”

Meanwhile next month’s event – a networking eve taking place at Shrewsbury Town Football Club at 6pm on Tuesday 16th October 2018 – will feature an interview with Omar Beckles. The STFC defender will be interviewed by Ryan Jervis, the Shrewsbury Town match announcer about life as a professional footballer, and what led him to set up the Hub365 Foundation, to help young people with mental health issues.

The following month the Chamber returns to Origins Restaurant for their Shropshire Council Update/networking eve & buffet at 6pm on Wednesday 21st November. Attendees will get to hear from Leader of the Council and Mayor of Shrewsbury, Cllr Peter Nutting, and Chief Executive Clive Wright, with their news from the Council for businesses in Shrewsbury and Shropshire.

Shrewsbury Business Chamber has been representing businesses in the Shrewsbury area since 1903, and has a dedicated executive committee which meets every month to discuss all issues affecting business in the area. As the main platform for businesses, membership of the Chamber is open to all business types in and around Shrewsbury, offering monthly networking events on a range of commercial topics. For more information, and to register for any of the Chamber’s regular networking events throughout the year, please visit www.shrewsburybusiness.com/events.

Members may attend most networking events for free, as part of their annual subscription to the Chamber; guests and non-members may still attend for the nominal fee of £6 each, to cover administration and catering.