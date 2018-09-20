County law firm new sponsors of clay tennis courts at The Shrewsbury Club

A Shropshire law firm is the new sponsors of the clay courts at a popular county tennis venue which hosts top international professional tournaments twice a year.

Local company 2D Law has agreed to sponsor the outside courts at The Shrewsbury Club.

Having already been a club sponsor for three years, this further strengthens their association with the award-winning family-friendly health and fitness club on Sundorne Road.

Part of the sponsorship also enables 2D Law, a group of barristers that provide a wide range of legal services to businesses, solicitors and also directly to the public, to host complimentary legal clinics at The Shrewsbury Club.

Jon Gidney, marketing manager for both The Shrewsbury Club and 2D Law, said: “We’re delighted that this association is continuing, which really is a mutually beneficial partnership.

“From 2D Law’s viewpoint, the legal clinics held at The Shrewsbury Club have been very successful in attracting and retaining a number of new clients for the business.

“From The Shrewsbury Club’s perspective, the support received from club sponsors like 2D Law and many others helps to improve the club’s services and facilities for the benefit of members.”