Students have designs on the future of estate agency thanks to Shrewsbury company

What will the next generation of estate agency branches look like? That’s the challenge to leading design students in a pioneering project, supported a local property display specialist.

Mid West Displays and Wolverhampton University have launched a design challenge for final year interior design students at the University. They have challenged the students to develop the future look of estate agency branches – incorporating changes in consumer behaviour, design trends, technological developments – even the changing nature of property selling itself.

Over a 12 week period, the design team at the Shrewsbury-based property display specialist will mentor these elite students, offering insights into the property sector based on their work with 1000s of UK estate agents. This will be combined with the students’ research to develop prototype designs revealing the future look for estate agents’ branches.

The winning designer will receive a short internship at Mid West Displays where they will work on ongoing design projects, developing ‘hands-on’ experience in branch design.

Head of Design at Mid West Displays Jason Fernandes said “We are proud to sponsor this exciting project. Incorporating changes in consumer behaviour, design and technology is a big challenge for the students and we will be supporting them throughout the project. We are looking forward to working with the students – and seeing their ideas about the future look of estate agency branches.”

The students’ final designs will be revealed in December 2018.