Property consultants forge ahead with new appointment

Forge Property Consultants has appointed a new graduate surveyor, who will be working across both of its offices in North Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Andy Lowe, who graduated from Harper Adams University with a degree in Rural Property Management this year, is returning to Forge after a year’s placement with the firm as part of his BSc course.

Andy will be working alongside director Charles Lawson and surveyor Tom Mason to deliver the full range of property services offered by Forge, from valuations, sales and lettings to planning, utilities and estate management.

Commenting on the appointment, director Charles Lawson, says: “During his very successful placement year, Andy really impressed us with his high level of skills, his professional approach and his quick grasp of the varying business challenges faced by our clients. Following his graduation, we are delighted to welcome him back as a full time member of the team.”