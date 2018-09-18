Building contractor makes key appointment to spearhead continuing growth

A Shropshire building contractor has appointed its first ever Business Development Director as part of its on-going strategy for growth.

Paul Moran, a chartered surveyor and the former Estates and Facilities Manager at Harper Adams University, will take up the role at Pave Aways on October 1.

He joins the company’s executive board, which is responsible for the direction and development of the firm, alongside Managing Director Steven Owen, Construction Director Jamie Evans, and Commercial Director Victoria Lawson.

Paul’s appointment is a key move for Pave Aways, which is targeting a turnover of £35m by 2022. The firm, which marks its 45th year in business on October 1, has achieved year on year sustainable growth since a management buy out in 2011 when turnover was £13m. Its turnover in 2017/2018 was £30m, up £2m from 2016/17.

It employs more than 100 people and works on residential developments, public sector schemes, multi-million pound new builds and business investment projects across a variety of sectors.

During his 16-year tenure at the Shropshire university, Paul helped to double the size of the campus. Prior to that he managed a significant property portfolio for a national insurance firm and also worked in private practice.

He will be responsible for enhancing Pave Aways’ existing client support function and exploring new opportunities within a variety of sectors.

Paul said he was delighted to be taking on a new challenge. “Having worked closely with Pave Aways on a wide range of projects, I know it is a dynamic and forward thinking business that prides itself on delivering construction excellence.

“With ambitious plans for growth and a determination to provide an exemplary standard of service across all areas of the business, it’s an exciting new role and I look forward to being part of the team that will drive Pave Aways on to further success.”

Pave Aways Managing Director Steven Owen said he was very pleased to have secured someone of Paul’s calibre as the firm’s first Business Development Director.

“This is a landmark in the development of Pave Aways. Paul’s 30 years experience in the construction industry, coupled with a comprehensive network of contacts, will be a huge asset to us.

“As we grow, we are determined not to compromise on the service and support we offer our clients. One of the main aspects of Paul’s role will be to review and develop our strategy in this area as well as laying the foundations for the stable growth of Pave Aways.”