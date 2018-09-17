Sparkling deal for ProClean and Rybrook Shrewsbury

Shropshire automotive care firm ProClean has sealed a sparkling deal that will see it provide in-house valet and car detailing services to leading BMW dealership Rybrook Shrewsbury.

ProClean bosses said the deal represents ‘the first of many’ dealerships they hope to work with over the next 12 months.

The firm was established by entrepreneur Tom Sykes in 2017, following his sale of Rockford IT to SysGroup for £3.9 million in 2017.

Specialising in smart repairs, valeting, detailing and paintless dent removal services, ProClean has already built up a loyal customer base across Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Tom, who has always been a passionate car enthusiast, said he was thrilled about the new Rybrook Shrewsbury partnership.

“It’s been a busy time for us since I founded the company last year and we’re absolutely thrilled that the hard work has paid off with our first dealership partner,” he explained.

“Everyone knows the Rybrook BMW name is synonymous not only with great cars but with excellent customer service.

“We’re proud to be able to offer our extensive services to Rybrook customers to ensure they get an even better choice about how they care for their cars once they leave the showroom. Thanks to the range of professional products and methods we use, their cars will look better than brand new.

“We hope this will be the first of many car dealerships we will be working closely with over the next 12 months.”

Dan Francis, Rybrook Shrewsbury’s used retail sales manager, said he was delighted to be able to offer customers an improvement to the high service they already currently received.

He said: “We always offer our customers the best experience possible and, while our everyday valeting and detailing services were already of a high quality, we wanted to take them to the next level.

“We’re confident the deal with ProClean will allow us to do this, thanks to their exceptionally-high standards. The extensive additional aftercare options they offer on top of this will mean our customers will be spoiled for choice. We’re really looking forward to a successful partnership with them.”

Despite being a relative newcomer to the automotive care world, ProClean’s staff boast more than 50 years of combined experience between them. It currently employs 15 members of staff, with ambitious expansion plans in 2019.

Its services include a ceramic coating treatment with a specialist polymer liquid which helps to keep vibrant paintwork in pristine condition.

And ProClean’s passion for all things with four wheels has seen the company sponsor promising 22-year-old LMP3 Jerseyman racing car driver Jack Butel for his 2018 season.

Its Telford headquarters, headed up by general site manager Michael Whitfield, recently underwent a £50,000 revamp that saw state-of-the-art equipment, a detailing bay that recreates daylight and increased office space installed.

The overhaul included a fully-automated spray booth, allowing the team to perform full paint resprays and detailed precision work within a day, giving a quick, professional turnaround for all customers.

Operations director Leon Jones, who ran his own dent removal franchise for 18 years, said: “I’ve worked in the industry for almost two decades now and when I heard about ProClean and the services it delivers I jumped at the chance of adding my knowledge and expertise to its ranks.

“Our Rybrook Shrewsbury team will be headed up by dealership manager, Jason Jones, who also has a wealth of experience to bring to the position.

“Quality is key when it comes to car care and it’s something we pride ourselves on at ProClean, so the partnership with Rybrook Shrewsbury is a perfect fit.”