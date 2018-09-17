Shrewsbury’s Button and Bear bookshop celebrates second birthday

Shropshire’s only independent specialist children’s bookshop celebrated its second birthday at the weekend.

Button and Bear Children’s bookshop on Castle Street in Shrewsbury was opened in September 2016 by Louise and her husband Jon, assisted on a daily basis by daughter Becky.

Their three other daughters Emma, Lucy and Ellie are also all involved, making this truly a family business.

Since opening, Button & Bear has welcomed over 15 authors including award winning Jackie Morris, performance poet and children’s author AF Harrold and of course CBeebies very own Mr. Bloom writing as Ben Faulks.

Each week Button & Bear run over 15 different events for parents and children, working in partnership with other local businesses to offer classes including First Aid for little ones, baby ballet, baby signing, yoga for parents, and much more.

Over the last two years, the growing business has been shortlisted for the local BCA awards, a finalist in the Shropshire Chamber best new business awards, and more recently been chosen as one of the best small businesses across the UK as part of Small Business Saturday.

To top off an exciting second year, Button & Bear have just been chosen as one of only five locations across the whole of the UK to host a very special event to celebrate the publication of a new Illustrated edition of JK Rowling’s book – The Tales of Beedle the Bard.

The event, taking place at Prestfelde School on October 8th, will feature award winning author and former Children’s Laureate Chris Riddell, talking about his inspiration behind the art for the book and what it was like to illustrate JK Rowling’s words. There will be a dramatic reading of The Warlock’s Hairy Heart, one of the five stories from the book while Chris draws live.