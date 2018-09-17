Crossbar and Jump In Shrewsbury team up to form a new community partnership

An established Shropshire sports coaching company and a popular county trampoline park have teamed up to form a new community partnership.

Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport will be working closely with Jump In Shrewsbury to give youngsters from around Shropshire the chance to have fun and be active.

They plan to join forces to promote a host of new initiatives, with Gavin Cowan, the managing director of Crossbar, excited to be linking up with Jump In, which is based at Arlington Way, Shrewsbury.

“Jump In is a phenomenal facility,” he said. “What we do is all about physical literacy, health and wellbeing, and if you can combine that with fun then the definition is Jump In.

“We’re really fortunate to be able to form a partnership and address health and social issues with the children – but it’s also about them having lots of funs, so this is a great link for us and we’re really excited.”

Duncan Kemp, the general manager of Jump In Shrewsbury, added: “I’ve had some great conversations with Gavin about the many areas that Crossbar are involved in the local community and we really want to be part of that.

“Our main aim is to get young people active and to make sure they’ve got a space where they can have a lot of fun. That ties in very well with what Crossbar are all about, so it’s a perfect partnership for us.”

Crossbar, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary year, deliver sport across the curriculum in many Shropshire primary schools and are renowned for running popular school holiday clubs.

Gavin said some of the children which attended the company’s summer holiday clubs in the Shrewsbury area were offered the chance to visit Jump In as a reward for how they conducted themselves.

He’s keen that youngsters from elsewhere in Shropshire now have the opportunity to do the same.

He added: “Jump In is a fantastic place for families to visit and they can have great fun trampolining together in an excellent environment.

“We’ll be inviting some of the schools we work with to Jump In to take part in our Crossbar Primary Sports Festivals. They are competitions we hold throughout the year for children perhaps not as active as others.

“They will have the chance to come along and do some alternative sports like boccia, new age kurling, archery and trampoline dodgeball, which will be very popular.”

Duncan stressed he’s equally excited about the partnership with Crossbar as Jump In prepare to celebrate its first birthday in Shrewsbury on October 1.

“It’s been a really successful first year,” he said. “It’s great to be part of the Shrewsbury community and we’re just looking at how we can continue to build on that.

“We welcome lots of families and it’s a great environment for all ages. It’s a very inclusive activity.”