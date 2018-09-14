Shrewsbury’s Centurion Park marches on with new investment

Shrewsbury based developers business Morris Property has announced a £3.5m investment to upgrade a long-established industrial park and provide new opportunities for both existing and expanding local businesses.

It is intended to demolish several buildings at Centurion Park on Kendal Road, Shrewsbury, to make way for 24 new units. Work on the scheme, which affects almost half of the seven acre site, starts this month with completion scheduled for summer 2019.

The new units will range in size from 1,237 ft² to 2,507 ft² and meet up-to-date environmental legislation. They are designed to offer flexible spaces for businesses to grow in a secure, vibrant environment.

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property, said: “This is an exciting phase in Centurion Park’s evolution which will enhance the site and deliver real benefits to both our existing tenants, many of whom are looking to expand into larger units. This significant investment underlines that commitment and our confidence in Centurion Park as a commercial location.

“The new units will be finished to a high-quality and will offer value for money to tenants on flexible terms.”

Centurion Park has been owned and managed by Morris Property since it acquired and refurbished the site in 2002 and boasts a diverse mix of businesses from trade counters to vehicle repair workshops and storage units.