Chinese business representatives to visit Telford today

A Chinese automotive companies delegation will visit Telford today on a fact finding mission to look at a new link with Telford for Chinese businesses.

The group of Chinese business representatives will be at the Telford Growth Hub which could become a new trade hub to provide a soft-landing for Chinese companies to establish themselves in the UK.

This potential new trade hub has the potential to create jobs and inward investment opportunities but also allows the Chinese companies to have a sales office, customer service and perhaps fulfilment services via warehousing locally.

Telford is well known for its diverse businesses and already has a strong and growing automotive sector. Earlier this year, for example international aluminium castings firm Magna, a supplier to car makers including Jaguar Land Rover, opened a major new manufacturing plant in Telford which will employ almost 300 people.

Telford & Wrekin Council is working with local business Redstep Marketing to set up a new trade hub arrangement with China in Telford as part of the Belt and Road Initiative – the so-called new Silk Road being created by China.

The visit to Telford has been organised by the China Britain Business Council and Trade Council working with the Council and Redstep.

Cllr Lee Carter, cabinet member for economic development, said: “Telford is a key contributor to the West Midlands economy, and we have here automotive supply chain links regionally, nationally and internationally.

“We’re a business-friendly Council which encourages and supports our business community to innovate and grow. Our Enterprise Telford team work tirelessly day in day out managing relationships and following leads and the visit tomorrow is the result of their work.

“We’re delighted to welcome our Chinese guests to the borough and the opportunity to show them what we have here and how we can help their companies to forge links to our supply chain, but also hopefully create jobs and inward investment opportunities for Telford.

“We look forward to building on these links and our thanks to our partners Redtsep for their help in securing this visit.”

As part of the trip the delegation will also visit the University of Wolverhampton state of the art automotive engineering centre at the Priorslee campus in Telford.