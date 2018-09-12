Shropshire accountant celebrates 50 years of service

Dave Morris of Whittingham Riddell Chartered Accountants has recorded 50 years of service this year, which is the longest tenure of any employee at the firm.

Dave is Team Leader in our specialist Rural Services Team and his wealth of knowledge has been shared with his diverse agricultural portfolio throughout his time at WR.

Over his 50 years’ service, he has witnessed many changes to both the agricultural sector and at the firm.

Dave explains; “I started my career working with Doug Whittingham in the Bellstone building and have moved with WR twice since then, to the Belmont office and finally to Shrewsbury Business Park.

“One of the biggest changes I have seen during my career has to be computerisation, originally working papers were produced on analysis sheets by hand.

“When I started at Whittingham Riddell I worked for a number of partners in the office and at client’s premises with Steven Harvey. When Steven moved to head the dedicated agricultural team I can remember being given the opportunity to follow him and become a part of the team.”

Phil Lane, Managing Partner said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating such a significant milestone with Dave. His commitment to our firm and our clients for the past 50 years is a great credit to him and something that we are all very proud off. He has worked with the firm’s agricultural clients throughout his career and has built many long lasting relationships. Through his dedication to the firm he has been a mentor, trainer and supporter to so many accountants and on behalf of the Partners and all employees we thank him.”

50 years’ service is a major achievement, which deserves both recognition and appreciation. Following his anniversary Dave has decided to officially retire from the firm in March next year.

Dave continues; “I will miss all of the friendships I have made at WR with both clients and the fantastic team I was given the opportunity to manage, they are all very loyal and provide a great deal of support to me.”