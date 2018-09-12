Legal expert at Wace Morgan Solicitors gains important accreditation

A legal expert from Shropshire who specialises in elderly care work has gained important professional recognition.

Nicola Hawes, head of elderly client and care funding at Shrewsbury-based Wace Morgan Solicitors, has achieved full accredited status at Solicitors for the Elderly (SFE).

SFE is a national organisation of highly qualified and regulated advisers who have additional skills to enable them to work with older and vulnerable clients.

“I successfully achieved this status after having completed the relevant degree and masters level module exams,” said Nicola who is a chartered legal executive and has been with Wace Morgan Solicitors for 14 years.

“This means I am now able to call myself a fully accredited member of SFE – something only a handful of people in Shrewsbury can say.”

The accreditation also means Nicola has a profile area on the SFE website tailored to her specialist area of work, giving members of the public a reassured direct link to her expert advice.

She continued: “I wanted to be part of this group of lawyers to not only demonstrate my specialist legal and technical skills in advising older and vulnerable clients, but also to provide an in-depth level of client care by communicating and translating legal expertise into clear explanations of their options and to guide them through the process sensitively.”