Shrewsbury BID launches business plan for next five years

Shrewsbury BID has launched its Business Plan for 2019-24 and will be seeking the support of its business members.

A renewal ballot on the Business Plan will take place between 27 September and 25 October 2018.

Founded in 2014, Shrewsbury BID is a not-for-profit organisation, with a voluntary Board of Directors representative of the town’s businesses.

During its first term the BID attracted additional above-levy income of £430,000 to deliver a total of £1.9million of investment in the town centre. The new Business Plan would see a further £2million invested to ensure that Shrewsbury remains and grows as a vibrant and professionally managed destination until 2024.

Shrewsbury BID is now firmly established as a key partner in the management of the town, respected by local government and industry partners.

The new Plan sets out its strategies under three key themes:

Promoting and Animating

Supporting and Enhancing

Representing and Influencing

The Plan pledges to bring fresh marketing campaigns to the value of £800,000 to attract new visitors and promote Shrewsbury as the birthplace of Charles Darwin, build on the strength of Original Shrewsbury’s online presence and stage new seasonal experiences.

A voice for business

Kate Gittins, Facilities Manager at The Market Hall commented on the value of this input: “The BID and its Original Shrewsbury brand has transformed how the town is promoted and presented to visitors.”

The Plan outlines initiatives to continue to improve the visitor experience and enhance the public realm as well as deliver cost-saving initiatives and actively support safety initiatives within the town through its role in Team Shrewsbury.

Central to the 2019-24 Business Plan is the commitment to providing a voice for business, influencing local decision making and working in partnership with others to drive forward the Big Town Plan.

Seb Slater, Executive Director at Shrewsbury BID confirmed: “Our members’ priorities are our priorities and this plan has been developed following extensive consultation with our members along with the many other partners we work with at local and regional levels. It therefore reflects the next stage of investment and support we collectively believe essential to take Shrewsbury town centre forward.

“Our second term will see us building on the strong foundations built over the past five years and we remain 100% committed to continuing to providing decisive, local leadership and representation to champion business within the town.“

As the new plan was launched, Alan Lancaster, Owner of Philpotts in Butcher’s Row said:

“The BID delivers fantastic value for money and it’s reassuring to have the BID on your side with the day to day challenges of improving your business.”

Andrew Prow, owner of Halon Menswear added: “As a levy paying member I appreciate being kept up to date with the work and results being delivered on our behalf. The BID team are easy to contact with any specific issues and know how to get results quickly.”

The BID represents both independent and multiple retailers within the town, Rachel Williams is from Marks and Spencer: “Securing improvements to the visitor experience are vital to keeping Shrewsbury ahead of the competition and ensuring we grow as an attractive destination for locals and visitors.”

Inspector Ed Hancox West Mercia Police underpinned the importance of the BID’s commitment to making Shrewsbury a safer place. “Projects such as Shrewsbury Watch, BID Ambassadors, the Night bus, and Purple Flag award are crucial.”