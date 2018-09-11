Network Telecom shortlisted for ‘Best Business Growth’ award

Network Telecom, the Telford based business telecoms and IT services provider, has been shortlisted for the Best Business Growth (Reseller) award at this year’s prestigious Comms National Awards, the ICT channel’s most coveted and respected industry awards.

Network Telecom’s nomination comes after placing number 35 in this year’s The Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100, which ranks Britain’s 100 private companies with the fastest-growing profits, and follows a record year of growth for the provider.

“Last year was a fantastic year here at Network Telecom”, says Amelia Ebdon, the Marketing Manager at Network Telecom. “We are so proud of the growth that we have achieved, increasing profits by over 90%, and the hard work that our team has put in to deliver excellent products and service to our new and existing customers.”

“We’re up against some innovative and inspiring competitors but are delighted to have been shortlisted and to be representing Shropshire business on a national stage.”

Network Telecom will find out if they’ve won the award at a ceremony at the Hilton Park Lane Hotel in London on October 11th.