Expanding Telford copying firm appoints new IT manager

An expanding Telford copying firm is continuing to grow with the appointment of a new manager who will employ the company’s first apprentice.

Layton Chantry, of Telford, has joined Unique Copiers in Donnington as IT Manager.

Layton is the fifth person the firm has taken on this year and has previously worked in ICT services for Telford & Wrekin Council and in the IT department of a Telford secondary school.

He said: “I am delighted to have been offered the opportunity to work at this forward thinking and progressive company.

“I have known about Unique Copiers for quite some time as I also run a mobile disco and entertainment company which has close links with Unique Copiers sister company, Caseys Venues at Cordingley Hall, Donnington.

“I have admired the way they do business and heard about the exciting year they are having so it is great to be able to join the team and be a part of it, making a difference for businesses and school across Shropshire and beyond.”

Layton will be responsible for maintaining and developing existing customer IT contracts as well as network installation of new copiers and printers.

He will also take on the responsibility for digital marketing and e-commerce development and look to expand the IT team, including recruiting an IT apprentice.

In addition, Layton will look after the ongoing development of internal IT systems and processes with Unique Copiers.

Adrian Casey, Managing Director of Unique Copiers, said he was thrilled that Layton had joined the team.

“Layton has already hit the ground running and made a lot of changes to the company,” he said.

“He is a team player and I already know he will be a real asset to us and help us to recognise the potential we have as a growing firm.

“Unique Copiers has had an exciting year and we are looking forward to working with a lot more of the great businesses across Shropshire.”