Belvoir Telford launches exciting new PRS investment scheme

In a bold move that aims to address the shortage of good quality accommodation for the Private Rental Sector (PRS) in the Midlands, Belvoir Telford has joined forces with two major house builders, offering resourceful landlord investors with the opportunity to enjoy healthy returns on a new build scheme of tailored properties suitable for the rental market.

Simon Bell, MD of Belvoir Telford, says: “This is a very exciting PRS initiative, which is the result of some key research of rental income and appropriate housing mix that Belvoir has conducted over the seven years that we have operated in the Telford area. As a result of this research, we have identified several Build to Rent opportunities within key growth towns and cities in the Midlands.

“Our sales team, managed by Nick Evans, is now working with two major house builders, who are looking to develop a selection of new build schemes, ranging in size from 500 to 1500 housing units across key towns in the Midlands, with significant opportunities for PRS investment.

“We are delighted to announce that one such site has been highlighted in Telford as extremely suitable for this PRS scheme, with the potential to deliver a phased development of 170 units. Belvoir Telford is now actively seeking entrepreneurial investors who are interested in purchasing the first tranche of 50 homes. This development will help to satisfy the unprecedented tenant demand that has built up due to the failure of successive governments to build new homes.

“I would encourage any investor, whether they have previously considered investing in the property market or not, to contact us for further information on this opportunity to purchase new build homes with low asset management costs, specifically built for the PRS, which would be fully managed by awarding winning Belvoir Telford.”