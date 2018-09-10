Ascendancy in running for major award

A leading Shropshire digital marketing agency has won a place in the finals of a major awards ceremony organised by internet giant Google.

Ascendancy Internet Marketing, based in Shifnal, has been shortlisted for the Premier Partner Awards, presented by Google Partners, and is one of 25 companies from across Europe who are in line for the Growing Businesses Online award.

The Premier Partner Awards honour innovation in digital marketing across six categories, the other five being Search, Mobile, Display, Video and Shopping. The winners will be announced in October.

Ascendancy specialises in helping companies of all sizes strengthen their business through improved web design and digital marketing. Their award submission included a profile describing recent work carried out with their client Flowfit.

Helen Culshaw, Ascendancy director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for another award, recognising our commitment to helping businesses succeed with their online marketing.

“The judges shortlisted us after reading about our work with Flowfit over an 18-month period to help maximise sales through their website, telephone sales and enquiry forms that resulted from website visits.

“Flowfit is a leading fluid power component assembly, distribution and manufacturing company specialising in the supply of hydraulic components and hydraulic systems and offers a wide range of standard products on their website.

“Since we started working with Flowfit their revenue has increased substantially without the need to significantly increase the company’s digital marketing budget and Flowfit is now looking at ramping up its spend to generate even better results.”

Mark Hume, eCommerce Manager at Flowfit, said: “In working with previous digital marketing companies it felt like the only advice they were giving was that we needed to increase our budget to increase revenue.

“Working with Ascendancy has made the whole process easier to follow and understand how each aspect of digital marketing works for our business.

“Since we began working with Ascendancy our transactions and revenue have increased significantly, we definitely feel we are getting the best results for our money with Ascendancy and would recommend them to anyone looking for a digital marketing company.”