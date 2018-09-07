New head office to empower growth at Vanguard

Shrewsbury’s Morris Property has built a bespoke head office and warehouse for Manbat Ltd (trading as Ecobat Battery Technologies), the UK’s largest battery distributor, who needed space to accommodate for future expansion.

Manbat has leased the 34,000 sq ft building at Vanguard Park in Shrewsbury, one of the region’s most successful business parks, after relocating from nearby Lancaster House on Lancaster Road to accommodate for growth and expansion.

The development was designed specifically for the company which was established in 1952 and has retained its head office in the town since 1981. Today it supplies automotive, leisure, motorcycle and other specialist batteries from 17 branches throughout the UK.

Morris Property constructed the two-storey office building and large warehouse complete with dock leveller for efficient loading and unloading. The offices were fitted out to a high specification providing energy efficient environment.

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property, said: “This has been a hugely rewarding project. To now see it complete fills us with a sense of pride, especially when you hear from the staff and MD of Manbat how much they appreciate their new surroundings.

“Morris Property is committed to providing good quality accommodation which will not only meet an occupier’s immediate needs but also takes account of the future aspirations for their business. After all we are a Shrewsbury based business and to encourage the growth and development of our county town’s commercial facilities is important to us all.”

Steve Sheppard, Managing Director of Manbat, said: “We are extremely pleased with the quality of the build by Morris Property, and their adaptable approach to meet our requirements has helped us to retain our UK Head Office within Shrewsbury. We are proud to be based in here. I am not a local person but have been working here for many years and so I appreciate that the area has a lot to offer.”

“Dealing with Morris Property has been a pleasure, they have been extremely flexible and have made the whole process, from initial design through to final fit out, very easy.”

The Manbat HQ, together with the new Vanguard 6 units, have completed the Vanguard Park development. The destination trade park now provides more than 237,000 sq ft of showroom and trade counter premises for local, national and international businesses.

Toby Shaw of Towler Shaw Roberts, the retained agent for Vanguard, said: “Vanguard Park is the right choice for businesses looking to grow because of its proven success and excellent location. I was happy to put Manbat in touch with Morris Property and for them to agree a deal which benefits both parties.”