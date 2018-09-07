Artcadia moves to new Shrewsbury town centre location

Artcadia Ltd, a letterpress stationery shop and design studio have relocated from Condover to Shrewsbury town centre.

Headed by husband and wife team Vici and Adam Blenkharn and founded in 2009 Artcadia is considered one of the pioneers in the resurgence of letterpress printing in the UK.

Faithful lovers of this historic craft, they honour the tradition of print design with a contemporary sensibility, combining modern design with soft papers and letterpress printing.

Adam Blenkarn said: “Having the shop and studio in one place gives customers the opportunity to see the vintage presses at work and the chance to see and feel the luxurious paper stocks and print finishes available.

“As well as our own brand, Artcadia has curated beautiful stationery from all over the world, it real is stationery heaven. Until spring 2018 we were best known for luxury bespoke stationery, where paper perfection and a keen eye for detail is absolutely essential.

“In April we launched a range of products for retail including letterpress greetings cards (50 designs), gift-wraps, letterpress notecard sets, screen-prints, letterpress art prints and more.

“Everything we produce has been designed in house and has a cohesive, unique and recognisable style. We’ve attended trade events over the summer and have been overwhelmed by the popularity of our range and positive comments about the brand. It really has captured people’s hearts.

“Since April we have been approached by UK and US retailers and hope to expand on this initial success and are currently working on our Christmas 2018 products, which we are so excited to launch at Top Drawer in London in September.”

Alessio Dyfnallt of Cooper Green Pooks, who handled the letting on behalf of the landlord, commented “Hills Lane proves to be a popular location off Mardol and benefits from on street and public car parking nearby. We are always keen to support thriving independent businesses in Shrewsbury and wish Artcadia and their team the very best for the future.”