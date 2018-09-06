Shrewsbury business launches monthly late night opening

A Shrewsbury business has announced that it will be hosting a regular late night opening event on the first Friday of each month.

The Soden Collection, a gallery on Wyle Cop specialising in modern art, will kick off the evenings with a drinks reception on September 7 from 7-8pm with live jazz music provided by a saxophonist.

Guests will then be invited to move on to Drapers Hall where there will be more live music and entertainment.

“We are hoping these regular late night openings will become a really enjoyable fixture on Shrewsbury’s entertainment calendar and add to the town’s growing range of evening attractions,” said Jonathan Soden, managing director of The Soden Collection.