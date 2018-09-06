Donations handed over to Macmillan thanks to cricket support

A charity which supports people affected by cancer in Shropshire has been presented with a cheque for £2,000 following a major business networking event in the county.

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s annual hospitality day was held at Wrekin College on July 5 and was attended by more than 700 guests. The event was sponsored by Pure Telecom who named Macmillan Cancer Support as its chosen charity for the day.

Matt Sandford, Pure Telecom CEO, said the event had once again been a huge success and the company had now presented the cheque for £2,000 to Macmillan Cancer Support.

“The hospitality day is a permanent fixture on the Shropshire social calendar, providing a great day out with the chance to see some great cricket while meeting and talking about all things business related,” he said.

“It is also a wonderful opportunity to raise funds for a very worthy cause and I am delighted to report that we have been able to hand over a cheque for £2,000 as a direct result of the day.

“Macmillan Cancer Support make a massive difference to so many people and it’s so very important that we all do whatever we can to help provide the vital funding for them to continue.”

Kate Thomas, Macmillan fundraising manager for Shropshire, said: “Macmillan Cancer Support survives on donations and the kind-hearted people who raise money for us every year through a variety of ways.

“Without these wonderful efforts we would be unable to continue the work we do and make a difference to so many people’s lives – both cancer patients and also their families.

“I would like to thank Pure for making us their nominated charity at the hospitality day and all those people who turned out for the event making it such a success. It was a great day out and the weather was excellent.

“We are extremely grateful for the donation and the money will help us to provide support on several levels to those people in our local community who are impacted by cancer.”

The hospitality day has been running for 12 years and during that time it has raised more than £250,000 for Shropshire County Cricket Club and other good causes.

Other charities also benefited from the day with donations being made to Beanstalk which recruits, trains and supports volunteers to provide one-to-one literacy support in early years settings and primary schools to children who have fallen behind with their reading.

Jane Jervis also received a cheque to support the work she and others do in running a local lottery to raise funds directly for Shrewsbury and Telford cancer departments.