Automotive firms urged to apply for Detroit trade visit

Automotive companies from across the region are being urged to put their names forward for a special trade visit to the home of the world’s motor industry.

The Midlands Engine is staging the visit to Detroit, the original Motor City and still home to nearly 85 per cent of the world’s major car and parts manufacturers.

The visit – designed specifically for companies operating within the automotive sector and its supply chain – will give delegates from Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin a major opportunity to gain exposure to the crucial US market and meet key sector leaders.

They will be supported by Michigan State’s senior automotive officials and take part in a briefing and networking event organised by the Department for International Trade alongside key US partners.

They will also be offered the chance to hold pre-arranged one-to-one meetings with potential partners based on their specific company requirements and attend a number of expo events and meetings.

Marches Growth Hub business support officer Yasmin Sulaman said the trip represented a significant opportunity for automotive and supply chain firms from the Marches.

She said: “This trade visit will open doors to the heart of the world’s motor industry. Detroit is currently undergoing massive regeneration and has had huge investment in every aspect of the auto industry, from R&D to manufacturing, development of autonomous technology, precision engineering, connected car software and drivetrain electrification.

“It also boasts the highest concentration of engineers in the country, a highly skilled workforce and a number of engineering-focused universities – making it over 30 square miles packed with opportunities.”

The visit – from October 21 to 26 – will cost £1,000 plus VAT, flights, hotel and subsistence. On return, eligible companies will be able to claim back financial support of £500 towards their travel and subsistence.

To register your interest without any obligation, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/registration-of-interest-midlands-engine-us-automotive-market-visit-to-detroit-tickets-47546868965

For more information contact Stéphane Lambotte, International Trade Adviser – High Performance Technology Specialist DIT East Midlands at stephane.lambotte@mobile.trade.gov.uk