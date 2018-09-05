Pensionlite wins giant duck sculpture in charity auction

A specialist pensions advice company in Telford has outbid a host of other businesses to win one of the famous giant ducks which have been seen on display in Ironbridge and the Southwater complex.

Pensionlite based in Stafford Park won their charity auction for the nine foot duck which was being held in aid of Severn Hospice and the Jayne Sargent Foundation.

The colourful duck called C-Ellie-Brate was designed by Ellie Perks of Abraham Darby Academy and brought to life by artist Traci Moss.

Over £31,000 has been raised so far for both charities and the team at Pensionlite were only too happy to get involved.

Pensionlite managing director Mike Shaw said: “We really wanted to help support these two great charities and what better way to do it than bidding for one of these amazing ducks.”

The giant ducks have attracted large crowds to the Telford area with people keen to have their photo taken with the artistic creations, as the town celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Financial planning director Lorna Evans said: “The auction was tense and we had decided before the auction that the C-Ellie-Brate duck was our favourite.

“We took a risk though as it was the eighth lot out of the ten ducks so there was a risk that if the price went too high we might not get a duck at all.

“When the auctioneer started his, ‘going once, going twice’ I don’t think any of us breathed until he clapped – SOLD!

“We met the designer, Ellie, plus her mother and grandmother; they’re all very proud, and rightfully so.”

As well as winning the giant duck the team at Pensionlite bid and won the miniature version of Ellie’s creation for her to take home with her.

Mr Shaw said: “C-Ellie-Brate now takes pride of place in our reception area and we hope that it brings a few smiles to the office as well as a welcoming sight for those who visit.”