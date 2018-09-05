Free digital advice on offer for small businesses in Shropshire

Free expert advice on making the most of the digital revolution is being offered to small businesses and their employees.

The Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin has teamed up with Rushmore Business Associates to offer free one-to-one training advice to small business employers.

The September 12 event aims to show businesses how to make the most of digital technology, from using the internet to search and communicate effectively to getting the most out of Microsoft Office.

Experts from Rushmore will hold 30-minute face-to-face sessions with each business to assess how they can use technology to improve their business by becoming more efficient and professional.

Growth Hub manager Claire Critchell said the session highlights the wide range of digital help and support on offer to small business employers across the borough.

“The internet and digital technology are essential to the success of any business in the modern world and this is a brilliant opportunity for small businesses to get some free guidance on how they can develop the skills in their team.

“It will also showcase the wide range of support on offer that can help make sure all our small businesses are up to speed with essential digital skills.”

Topics to be covered include cloud storage and sharing on a range of devices, making the most of email, OneDrive and Dropbox, Google and Microsoft Office business tools and social technologies.

A series of 30-minute appointments are available throughout the day starting at 9am, to be held at the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin base at the University of Wolverhampton’s Telford Innovation Campus in Priorslee.

For more information and to book contact Stuart Ford at Rushmore Business Associates on 07814 028851or at stuartf@rushmorebusiness.co.uk

The sessions are being funded by the Marches European Social Fund initiative.