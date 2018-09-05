Aaron & Partners announces key promotions

Shrewsbury legal practice Aaron & Partners LLP has announced six key promotions across its two offices – including three new Partners – as it continues to grow across Shropshire and Cheshire.

Shrewsbury-based Sandy Edwards (Family Law) and Lynda Richards (Wills, Trusts & Tax) become Partners, along with Jamie Hawley (Corporate and Commercial) who is based in Chester.

Sandy, who joined Aaron & Partners in 2014, deals mainly with matrimonial or cohabitee finances, as well as private child law matters. She is also the Liaison Officer for the Shropshire Collaborative Lawyers Group and was recently appointed Chair of the Oswestry branch of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast Club. Sandy is listed as a recommended individual in the Legal 500 and she is accredited to the Law Society’s Advanced Family Law Panel.

Lynda Richards, who also joined Aaron & Partners in 2014, advises individuals and trustees on all aspects of tax, trust, estate and succession planning.

She is also a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and is described by leading industry guide, the Legal 500, as “excellent – absolutely able, thorough, and efficient.”

“It’s a huge honour to work at Aaron & Partners and to work with such a diverse and interesting range of clients,” said Sandy. “We have a fantastic team and I’m delighted to take up a new role as Partner, which will give me even more opportunity to be involved in the future growth of the firm.”

Lynda added: “The office in Shrewsbury is going from strength-to-strength and I look forward to helping the firm continue establishing itself as a leading law firm across the Shropshire region.”

The firm’s Chester office also welcomes three new Senior Associate Solicitors in the form of Aaron Vandermark (Corporate and Commercial), Adam Haines (Employment Law) and Simon Mawdsley (Family Law).

Earlier this year Aaron & Partners announced record-breaking income from fees for the 2017/18 financial year. It marked the first time in the firm’s 35-year history that annual fees have topped the £9 million mark.

“It has been a hugely successful twelve months for our teams across all offices and these six individuals have played key roles in that,” said Aaron & Partners’ Senior Partner, Simon Edwards.