Just Credit Union shortlisted for national award

Just Credit Union has been shortlisted for a major national award.

The Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin not-for-profit community bank has made the shortlist for the UK’s Ethical Financial Services Provider of the Year in the Money Age Awards.

Karen Farrow, Chief Officer said: “Making the shortlist is a huge honour and testimony to the fact that we place improving the financial well-being of our members above all else.

“Money Age Awards, which is now in its third year, celebrates excellence, professionalism and innovation in the hugely competitive, but critically important, personal finance space.

“The entries are judged by an independent panel of highly experienced judges spanning the various fields of personal finance. The winners will be announced on October 18 which is particularly appropriate as that date is also International Credit Union (ICU) Day which celebrates the spirit of the global credit union movement.”

Pat Buchanan, Chair of the Board, added: “Making the shortlist not only recognises the hard work the Just Credit Union team puts in every day, but also the ethical manner and customer focused way in which they operate.”