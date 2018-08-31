Arthurs Vauxhall win another award for customer service

Long established Vauxhall dealer Arthurs of Oswestry has won another award for customer service.

And for the first time the Lower Brook Street dealership is a Motability Car Scheme winner. The award recognises ‘outstanding customer service.’

William Edwards, Arthurs of Oswestry Sales Manager said: “On behalf of our Motability customers we are absolutely thrilled to have gained this award which recognises best practice and ensures that Motability customers receive exemplary service.

“This really is a feather in our cap for only three of these prestigious awards are made each quarter and we are in a region of 600 dealers. Arthurs regard the award as a Motability customer tribute to our satisfactory performance.

“It also recognises that customer renewal is critical because more than two thirds of Arthurs Vauxhall customers come back for another Motability car year on year.”

Simon Foulkes, Dealer Development Manager for Motability Operations Ltd who presented the award, said: “It is important for us to recognise our dealer partners who go above and beyond when representing the Motability Car Scheme – and highlight those who are setting a great example of how to do it well.

“It is many congratulations to Arthurs Vauxhall of Oswestry for providing a consistently positive customer service experience as, after all, they are often the first point of contact for our customers.”

Five Arthurs Vauxhall personnel at their Oswestry dealership are Motability accredited.