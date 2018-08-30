The British Ironwork Centre receive NHS appreciation award

The British Ironwork Centre has received a certificate of appreciation for its involvement and contribution to the NHS 70th Anniversary celebrations.

Julia Clark, the corporate management director of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Charity (SaTHC), presented the certificate to Clive Knowles, Chairman of the British Ironwork Centre.

The certificate not only recognises all the help given before and during the day of the NHS 70th Anniversary but is also an honourable nod to the further fundraising efforts and ongoing commitment to helping local hospitals.

For months leading up to the 70th Anniversary of the NHS the centre created a sculpture, at no cost to the NHS, inspired by its national appreciation for the organisation. Created by local artist, Luke Kite, alongside the help of regional nurses, the sculpture is made from a myriad of unwanted and scrap medical equipment. The sculpture was unveiled at the event and now sits proudly outside the general ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

To commemorate the lives of two twin girls, Ella and Lola, who tragically passed away in 2014, the RHS opened up a beautiful white garden. Upon hearing of the garden the British Ironwork Centre chose to supply the hospital with a selection of white metalwork. Among this, a white gazebo, rose arch, benches, and metal butterflies were provided to sit within a selection of white flowers and a pebble trail that has been hand painted by Shropshire school children. Officially open to the public, the garden is a symbol of tranquillity and solace for the twin girls and all of its visitors.

The British Ironwork Centre also supplied the staff and nurses of RSH with Business for Health bags, filled with goodies from all the regional businesses involved in the day as a huge thank you for all their incredibly hard work. Additionally, the hospital was supplied the hospital with 1000s of metal blue butterflies in aid of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust of (SaTH) dementia fundraising campaign. All proceeds have and will continue to, go towards SaTH’s Dementia Appeal to aid hospitals in the creation of dementia-friendly spaces, and to help buy the much needed resources for dementia patients.

A British Ironwork Centre spokesperson said: “We are committed to helping the community around us, especially those organisations that work so hard for us every day. Many of us take the NHS for granted which is why we believe that supporting it is so important.

“An up and coming project with the RSH will be helping to refresh and redecorate their café alongside ‘The League of Friends of the RSH’. The new café décor will follow an aeronautical theme and we can’t wait to get working on it!”