Shrewsbury’s Button & Bear Bookshop named as one of UK’s ‘Small Biz 100’

Shrewsbury’s Button & Bear Bookshop on Castle Street has been named as one of the UK’s top ‘Small Biz 100’ by Small Business Saturday.

Button & Bear which is Shropshire’s only specialist children’s bookshop has been selected as a trail-blazer in the official count-down to Small Business Saturday, which takes place across the UK on 1 December 2018.

The achievements and contribution to the local community of Button & Bear will be celebrated and spotlighted on the 6th September, one of the 100 days running-up to Small Business Saturday. This is part of the campaign’s mission to celebrate small business success, and encourage the nation to ‘shop local’ and support British small businesses.

The 2018 Small Biz 100 are drawn from every corner of the UK and reflect the vibrancy of the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses. Reflecting the latest in innovative start-up trends, from ethical shopping, through to Artificial Intelligence, this year’s Small Biz 100 features a range of unique independent businesses. This year’s cohort joins hundreds of previous Small Biz 100 alumni champions, which have been celebrated by the iconic campaign since its UK launch in 2013.

Director of Small Business Saturday UK, Michelle Ovens said:

“The launch of the Small Biz 100 marks the exciting count-down to Small Business Saturday 2018. We are thrilled to highlight the dynamic, creative and inspiring small businesses from across the country, as part of our campaign to celebrate and champion the success of the UK’s small businesses. The Small Biz 100 showcases the companies at the heart of the UK’s economy, which we need to support now more than ever.”

Director of Button & Bear Children’s Bookshop, Louise Chadwick said:

“We are delighted to be featured in such a prestigious initiative. We have been open on Castle Street, Shrewsbury for nearly 2 years and really feel part of the community of independent shops and businesses in the town. Encouraging people to shop on the high street continues to be a daily challenge but we have some wonderfully loyal and supportive customers who recognise the importance of supporting small businesses locally

In its sixth year Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which last year saw an estimated £748m spent with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday.

A grassroots, not-for-profit campaign, Small Business Saturday was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010. American Express remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK, as part of its on-going commitment to encourage consumers to shop small.

The #SmallBizSatUK campaign trended at number one in the UK on Twitter during 2017, reaching over 115 million people globally. The Prime Minister and the Mayor of London were among those publically supporting the campaign. Over 87% of local councils also supported the campaign.

Small Business Saturday also benefits from the backing of leading business organisations including the Federation of Small Businesses and Enterprise Nation. The campaign is also supported by Amazon, Indeed, Royal Mail, Vistaprint, Xerox, and Square.