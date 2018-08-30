Lanyon Bowdler reappointed to NFU panel

One of the region’s leading agricultural law firms has been reappointed to the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) legal panel for a third time in succession.

The move strengthens Lanyon Bowdler’s position as agricultural law specialists and will last for a period of three years, effective from 1 August.

It means Lanyon Bowdler will continue to provide highly knowledgeable legal services for NFU members across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Herefordshire.

The legal panel is reviewed every three years and focuses on the quality of legal services, fee structures and commitment to the NFU as well as its members. It also takes into account feedback from NFU members and staff.

Robert Newbery, NFU West Midlands regional director, said Lanyon Bowdler offers a sound and professional service to farmer and grower members.

He said: “Our members are facing an ever-increasing regulatory burden so it’s essential we have the right firms in place on our legal panel, with strong agricultural and rural teams, to provide the support they need.

“Lanyon Bowdler has strength and depth of expertise in both farming and non-agricultural issues and it’s excellent that they are on hand to offer such a service. NFU members also get a serious discount if they use a panel firm.

“Any farmer or grower can pick up the phone and call their local Lanyon Bowdler office with the reassurance that their case will be in safe hands. I’d like to congratulate them on their reappointment.”

The team at Lanyon Bowdler today said its reappointment confirmed the firm’s continued commitment to the agricultural sector.

Brian Evans, managing partner and head of the agricultural team at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are delighted to have retained our position on the legal panel following a comprehensive review.

“Agriculture and horticulture are a massive part of life in Shropshire, Herefordshire and Staffordshire and it’s vital the legal interests of those involved, in such an important industry to us all, are protected with the best advice and support available.

“Lanyon Bowdler is totally committed to the agricultural sector and has a large team of talented experts who have a wealth of experience in providing specialist advice which enables our farmers to run a successful business.”

The legal panel offers a discount to NFU members on hourly rates as well as providing fixed fee and other packages for its services. It also provides the best legal minds in non-farming areas such as planning, probate, tax, diversification, family law and conveyancing.

Find out more about Lanyon Bowdler at https://www.lblaw.co.uk/