Grocontinental teams up with local training partner to deliver new initiative

One of the county’s largest businesses, storage and distribution company Grocontinental, has launched a new initiative to fund a driving training programme for existing employees to switch from their current career to driving.

To deliver the programme, the company has forged a partnership with Shrewsbury-based, Shaw’s Driver Training, who will facilitate the year-long scheme to get new drivers on-the-road.

Grocontinental will utilise its contributions to the apprenticeship levy to fully-fund the training for it employees. The levy was introduced by the Government last year with the purpose of encouraging employers to invest in apprenticeship programmes and to improve their quality and quantity.

The new programme was launched to staff at a series of information evenings held at Grocontinental and which attracted a large number of enquiries from those looking to make a career move.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Grocontinental’s Logistics Manager Ross McPhillips said:

“Most people will be aware of the huge amount of publicity about our national driver shortage. Driving offers a secure, flexible and well-paid career but many people are put off by the large personal investment in training they would have to make to achieve their licence.

“Our approach means that our current employees will receive their training fully-funded by the company, plus they have the advantage of being able to carry on working in their current roles until they have completed the training, receive their licence and are ready to take up a driving position with us.

“We have chosen an excellent local partner in Shaw’s Driver Training to deliver the programme. The company’s owner, Steve Shaw, and his team bring a vast amount of expertise and experience to the programme, both in terms of training and mentoring new drivers.”

Speaking about the partnership with Grocontinental, Steve Shaw said:

“Grocontinental is a prestigious company with a high-level reputation, both nationally and internationally. The company invests heavily in the latest vehicles together with driver training and welfare. We are thrilled that they have chosen to work with us to facilitate the training for its new scheme.

“We have received an excellent initial response from Grocontinental employees who were keen to find out about the opportunities a driving career presents. We are now all looking forward to rolling out a very successful scheme.”

Grocontinental will also work with TRS Training who will oversee and manage the accreditation of the programme.