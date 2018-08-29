Fire safety seminars aimed at Shropshire businesses

Shropshire company bosses are being urged to attend business fire safety education seminars being staged in Shrewsbury in September.

The free-of-charge, two hour seminars are being staged by fire safety officers from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service as part of Business Fire Safety Week.

The seminars will take place at Shrewsbury Fire Station on Monday 10th, Thursday 13th and Wednesday 19th September. There will be two seminars on each of the three days starting at 10am and 2pm.

Each of the seminars are targeted at three specific business groups starting with residential care premises on the 10th, pubs 13th and holidays lets/guest houses 19th.

“The main aim of these seminars is to increase awareness of how important it is for businesses to ensure that they have fire risk assessments carried out professionally. Business have a legal obligation to do this,” said Protection Team Supervisor, Pat Johnson.

Fire safety inspecting officers will be on hand at the seminars to give advice and information.

Details about how companies must comply with the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 (RRO) will also be explained and a question and answer session will be staged at the end of each seminar.

Managers attending the seminars will get advice about exactly what they need to do when a fire safety inspector visits their business and they will also hear about common shortfalls often encountered during an inspection, said Mr Johnson.

“This is all about helping businesses protect their clients and staff in the event of a fire, helping them ensure that their business can continue to run and providing them with fire prevention guidance and advice. Many firms never recover after a serious blaze,” he added.

The Fire Safety Order requires that a “responsible person” in a company must carry out a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment and act on its findings. The fire and rescue service carries out audits at business premises to ensure that they are complying with fire regulations.