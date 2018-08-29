Emily joins Galliers for placement year

A university student from north Shropshire has joined Galliers Homes for her placement year.

Emily Swinnerton, 20, of Hinstock, is spending 12 months with the Shrewsbury-based building firm and its sister company Cameron Homes.

“I am very pleased to have been given the opportunity to join Galliers and Cameron,” said Emily, who has just finished her second year at Sheffield Hallam University where she is studying graphic design.

“I have been given the job role of sales and marketing trainee and hope to learn a great deal during my placement year.

“I am currently working on the branding for a major new housing development will be assigned various other projects during my time here.”

Emily attended Thomas Adams School in Wem school and then onto Shrewsbury Sixth Form College where she studied graphics, photography and geography.