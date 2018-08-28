Shropshire family business enjoys 50th anniversary with customers

A Shropshire family business has celebrated its golden anniversary with customers.

Lunts Pharmacy, which has two stores in Shrewsbury as well as others in Pontesbury and Craven Arms, celebrated 50 years in business in July.

To mark the occasion managing director Martin Lunt gave away a spa day for two at the Albrighton Hall Hotel to a customer at each store.

He said: “We want to be an important part of all the villages and towns we are in so we thought there was no better way of celebrating our anniversary than by giving something back to the customers we serve.

“We have all enjoyed the celebrations, which will continue all year, but July was really the focus of it and we had lots of positive feedback from all our customers.

“Fifty years in business is a big feat, especially with the tough times the economy and the pharmaceutical industry has been through in recent years, so we are very proud to be a large part of Shrewsbury, Pontesbury and Craven Arms.

“Here’s to the next 50 years.”

The company was established by Martin’s parents Ken and Joan Lunt at 21 Castle Street, Shrewsbury, on July 1 1968.

Since then, the Castle Street pharmacy moved to Roushill when the surgery moved. There are now four branches bringing vital services to communities.

It remains a family business as Ken and Joan still take a keen interest in it and Martin’s wife Christine is responsible for accounts, IT and HR.

The winners of the golden anniversary free raffle, which ran throughout July, were delighted with their prizes.

In Shrewsbury Richard Thomas won the prize as a customer of the Roushill store and said he would let younger members of his family use the vouchers.

“It was a bit of a surprise,” he said.

“My family were very appreciative of it and very pleased.

“I use the pharmacy regularly and I’d like to say congratulations to all the staff there on their 50 years.”

Mary Perry, also of Shrewsbury, won the prize at the Hereford Road pharmacy in the town and said it was a great surprise as she had forgotten about the ticket.

“I’d left it in the car and thought nothing more of it,” she said.

“It’s rare I win anything so I’m very pleased and will take my daughter.

“I get all my prescriptions in Lunts and the staff there are great, always answering questions, so I am pleased I asked about the competition too.”

In Pontesbury Lindsay Tomlins, from the village, was named the winner and the winner at the Craven Arms branch was town resident Les Bowen.

Les Bowen will let his daughters Lauren, 26, who is six months pregnant, and Chelsea, 16,who has a bad back, enjoy a day at the spa and said they were very excited.

Lindsay, 71, said she cannot wait to go for a spa day with her son’s partner.

“I cleared out the car three days before Martin Lunt rang me and I’d found the ticket and said it must have finished now, so I threw it away,” she said.

“It was such a shock, I can’t explain how happy I am. I am absolutely over the moon, it is something I have always wanted to do but never done.

“I’m suffering with bad shoulders so the back massage will be great for me.”