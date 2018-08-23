Estate partnership icing on the cake for Shropshire businesswoman

A Shropshire businesswoman has teamed up with the managers of a historical estate to deliver a series of food, drink and music-related events.

The partnership between Esther Wright and Weston Park comes as she celebrates the success and 10th anniversary of one of her businesses.

Ms Wright, from Newport, has worked in the events industry for 16 years and has a wealth of experience working with charities and large organisations.

In 2008, her passion for organising events large and small inspired her to set up her own company ElevenTen, specialising in event management and consultancy.

Since establishing her solo career, Ms Wright has worked with numerous UK – based charities and businesses as well as international organisations in an advisory capacity.

Contracts have included work with the Britten Pears Foundation, Buskaid and Half the Sky Foundations to name but a few.

Year on year, the company has gone from strength to strength and just last year, Ms Wright expanded her business portfolio to include Fizz Festivals Ltd.

Launched in February 2017, Fizz Festivals manages large-scale events and small festivals themed around music, food and drink.

It’s the company behind Shropshire’s successful Proms and Prosecco in the Park event which will be held on September 8, at Chetwynd Deer Park, for the second year running.

The event will bring numerous nationally acclaimed and up and coming singers and musicians to the stage in celebration of ‘The Last Night of the Proms’.

And the latest partnership with Weston Park will involve Fizz Festivals providing a new experience – Festive Fizz & Eats – during the park’s brand new Enchanted Weston event this Christmas.

From December 14 to December 22 Temple Wood, the 18th century Capability Pleasure Ground at Weston, will be illuminated for the very first time offering visitors a serene and enchanted winter walk, illuminating iconic landmarks along the way.

Festive Fizz & Eats will be held in The Stables Courtyard offering visitors to Enchanted Weston festive food and drinks, live music, firepits, twinkling lights and a magical atmosphere.

Ms Wright, who was also made a Fellow of the RSA Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) this year, said “I am absolutely delighted to be working alongside Weston Park to bring some sparkle and fizz to this brand new festive event.

“The partnership could not have come at a better time and is a fantastic way to celebrate the growth of Fizz Festivals and of course the 10th anniversary of ElevenTen – it really is the icing on the cake!

“Weston Park is a superb venue and I’m thrilled to be bringing some of the Fizz Festivals’ sparkle to Enchanted Weston.

“The event leads nicely on from this year’s Proms and Prosecco in the Park. It will continue to build on the Fizz Festivals brand which is all about creating special and memorable events through music, food and drink and build-on our reputation as a leading events provider in the region.”

Joanne Bletsoe, Assistant Park Operations Manager, said “We are very excited to be working with Esther and Fizz Festivals on this brand new event for Weston. Enchanted Weston promises to be a sparkling winter experience for all audiences and Esther’s particular brand of great food, fizz and music will complement our illuminated forest experience perfectly.”

Ms Wright hinted plans were also in the pipeline for Fizz Festivals to deliver a number of other events across the region in 2019 but details were being kept under wraps.

For more information about Fizz Festivals and Proms and Prosecco in the Park visit the website www.fizzfestivals.co.uk.