Applications for sports coaching apprenticeships invited by Shropshire company

A Shropshire sports coaching company with a proven track record of giving apprentices a chance to become full-time employees is inviting applications from potential new recruits.

Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport, launched 10 years ago, deliver sport across the curriculum in many county primary schools, hold popular holiday courses around and deliver a full-time two-year course, the Crossbar College of Sport and Physical Activity, for school leavers.

The company, which moved its headquarters to Lilleshall National Sports and Conferencing Centre earlier this year as part of its expansion, has vacancies for 10 apprentices to join them for the 2018-19 academic year which starts next month.

Jamie Haynes, Crossbar’s head of education, said: “We are delighted with the ongoing success of our apprenticeship scheme, with 14 current Crossbar coaches having now progressed from apprenticeships to full-time coaching roles.

“One of them, Patrick Fletcher, is a fantastic example to others and he was recently recognised at our 10th anniversary ball when he was deservedly named coach of the year.”

Patrick, 19, from Abermule, added he would recommend an apprenticeship with Crossbar to other youngsters seeking a career as a sports coach.

He said: “I would definitely recommend it. I joined Crossbar at 17 and did a PE & School Sport Level 3 apprenticeship. I absolutely loved it immediately and I was given all the guidance and support I needed. I quickly knew it was what I wanted to do as a career and within nine months I was promoted to a part-time coach before being made a full-time coach.

“I learned a lot from the mentor I worked with in my early days as an apprentice, and I really enjoy the role I have with Crossbar.”

Both Community Sports Activator Level 2 or Community Sports Health Officer Level 3 apprenticeships are available alongside PE & School Sport Level 3 opportunities.

These are paid roles with 16-month 30-hour per week contracts to assist Crossbar educators in primary schools across Shropshire.

More information is available at https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/-305171