Shropshire BizFest to take place next month

A new business networking event, with a twist is set to take place on September 6th at Reech Media in Shrewsbury.

Reech Media, a leading Shropshire-based marketing agency has teamed up with Shropshire Festivals, the company behind Shrewsbury Food Festival, Winter Festival and KidsFest, and Shropshire Chamber of Commerce to create Shropshire BizFest – a FREE festival-themed networking event.

Shropshire BizFest is already attracting a lot of interest, with the list of attendees increasing daily! Reech wanted to offer something different to Shropshire businesses and along with Shropshire Festivals and Shropshire Chamber are providing a range of free seminars, networking opportunities, live music and refreshments to all who attend.

On the day, Reech, Shropshire Festivals and On the Pitch Coaching will be delivering a range of FREE marketing and business themed seminars including:

– The Importance of Content & SEO

– The Power of a Good Brand

– Customer Success

– How to Make an Event a Success

– Business Booster

– Digital Managed Services

The Networking Arena, a large festival tipi will cater for an evening of business networking with live music from local folk band, Two Blank Pages followed by Japanese street food, drinks and sweet treats provided by local Shropshire suppliers SoFood, Planet Doughnut and the Shropshire Ice Cream Company.

Reech Media’s Founder and Managing Director, Rob Hughes comments:

‘We’re a creative agency, and wanted to bring some of this creativity to an exciting new concept in business networking, teaming up with Shropshire Festivals and the Chamber of Commerce has helped us to achieve this. We will also be taking the opportunity to launch our new digital managed service’.

Shropshire Festival’s Director of Fun, Beth Heath comments:

‘Shropshire Festivals are proud to be creating a business networking event with a real difference. Bringing a dollop of fun into the business world is what we enjoy doing and this will also be a great opportunity for us to launch the new PR, marketing and creative side of the business, Shropshire Thinktank.

The Shropshire Chamber presented us with ‘The Best Small Business’ award this year and this has given us the confidence to expand the business, and working with Reech and the Chamber on Shropshire BizFest is a great opportunity to show what Shropshire businesses can do together.’

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s Chief Executive, Richard Sheehan comments:

‘As a Chamber of Commerce, we are totally committed to being the catalyst that brings businesses together through events. The value of networking is unquestionable when it comes to seeking out new business opportunities, new relationships and partnerships.

Business can be fun and as such we are privileged to have partnered with Reech and Shropshire Festivals to build on our already successful model of meet the neighbours and develop what promises to be an innovative and exciting platform for businesses to raise their profile whilst making new friends and catching up with old ones’.

If you would like to attend Shropshire BizFest for a seminar, networking or both – book your FREE tickets at www.shropshirebizfest.co.uk and pop along for a day of festival fun!