Kudos Blends support local students for life-changing Tanzanian expedition

Kudos Blends are supporting two compassionate local students in their mission to help change the lives of schoolchildren in Tanzania.

Along with a group of classmates from Lacon Childe school in Cleobury Mortimer, Harvey Locke and Charlie Brown have been given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Tanzania in Summer 2019.

The pair will be making a huge difference to an impoverished village during their four weeks stay, as part of an ongoing humanitarian project initiated by Camps International.

Harvey and Charlie will be helping to transform a dilapidated school, construct housing for disadvantaged families and monitor endangered species such as giraffes, elephants and zebras.

The project will be an invaluable life experience for the students; they will spend time with the Maasai tribe learning all about Tanzanian culture and will even have lessons in the local language.

Before their life-changing work can commence, Harvey and Charlie have the mammoth task of raising £4,000 each to cover the costs of their expedition. Kicking off with an ambitious sponsored bike ride on 30th August, the pair will depart on the Welsh coast in Aberystwyth and cycle the arduous 85 miles of winding roads back home to Clee Hill.

Kudos Blends will be helping with a special fundraising event later in the year which will take place at their UK Centre of Technical Excellence in Cleobury Mortimer. The company, who are the industry’s leading supplier and manufacturer of technically driven leavening agents, will be hosting a baking competition for the students in their on-site bakery, with the finished results available to purchase in shops and pubs around the area.

If you would like to support Harvey and Charlie in their admirable efforts to help one of the poorest communities in Africa, you can donate via their JustGiving pages:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harvey-journey-1919 or https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charlie-brown-582