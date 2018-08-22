Buoyant market leads to law firm expanding specialists

A “buoyant” commercial and agricultural property market in Shrewsbury has led to a law firm expanding the number of specialists advising businesses.

Lanyon Bowdler is working with an increasing number of developers and businesses, with lawyers reporting a great deal of confidence in the economy.

Lynsey Cater is a new addition to the firm’s commercial and agricultural property team based in Shrewsbury, following 10 years working in the firm’s Ludlow office.

She said it was an extremely busy period with lots of clients moving forward with ambitious projects.

“Things usually quieten down at this time of year but there is no sign of any let-up in activity,” she said.

“We work with a variety of local developers, including Galliers Homes and Fletcher Homes, both of whom are undertaking a lot of new developments in Shrewsbury and across the region, and it is a sign of real confidence in the economy that so many are going ahead.

“I am delighted to be part of the commercial and agricultural property team in Shrewsbury, which I have joined after gaining experience in Lanyon Bowdler’s Ludlow office.

“There has been a notable increase in activity in the Shrewsbury area, both with developers and businesses taking on new leases or moving to new premises.

“The commercial property market is buoyant, which is encouraging for the local economy as a whole.”

Andrew Evans, senior partner and commercial and agricultural property partner, said Lynsey would be a valuable addition to the team.

“I’m delighted to welcome Lynsey into the Shrewsbury team,” he said. “She brings with her relevant experience and an ability to work with varied clients from the agricultural and commercial sectors.

“I wish Lynsey every success with the team and I’m sure our clients will enjoy working with her.”

For more information, contact Lanyon Bowdler on 0800 652 3371 or visit the website at www.lblaw.co.uk