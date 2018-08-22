Besblock kicks off new sponsorship deal with Newport Salop Rugby Club

Concrete block manufacturer Besblock has signed a new kit sponsorship deal supporting one of Shropshire’s most successful rugby clubs.

The Telford-based firm is proud to announce the partnership with Newport Salop Rugby Club, which will see it build on its existing support for high-level sports in the county.

The new Newport kit will be officially unveiled before the new season kicks off in September with work on the designs now completed.

Managing director Andrew Huxley spoke of his delight at signing the deal, adding that it was wonderful to see sporting clubs in the county doing so well.

“Besblock enjoys a strong association with sport in Shropshire and we’re absolutely thrilled to now be the new kit sponsors at Newport,” said Andrew, who was a keen rugby player while at Wrekin College.

“I am passionate about rugby and supporting the game at this level where we can help talented players to get the best possible start and encourage them to progress. Newport Rugby Club is the kind of club which welcomes in all ages, levels and abilities but has also proven it is able to bring on players to enjoy significant success in the game.

“I love to see the qualities they bring to rugby in action and I cannot tell you how proud I will be to see our name on the kit.”

Winners of the highly competitive Midlands 1 last season, Newport is one of the most senior sides in the North Midlands division.

They will return next season to compete in the Midlands Premier division with the first match on September 1, when the team will play at home against Doncaster.

Peter Thomas, of Newport Rugby Club, said the sponsorship deal was a real coup for the club and they were thrilled to be working alongside the team at Besblock on the new kit.

“Sponsorship of this kind is vital to clubs like ours but it is even more valuable when working with a partner who truly has the best interests of the game at heart.

“After rising up the Leagues following the start of the new millennium the club has regularly supplied players to both Shropshire and the North Midlands and is a club that strives to get the best out of its team with a strong ethos of individual player development and team ethics.

“We are delighted that Besblock has come on board and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Besblock also continues to support Shropshire Cricket Club, sponsoring jerseys for a second year in the 2018/19 season.