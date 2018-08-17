Martin-Kaye Solicitors offer advice clinics for employers

Employers from all over Shropshire will have the opportunity to seek expert legal advice in their lunch hour thanks to a local law firm.

Martin-Kaye Solicitors, in Euston Way, Telford, is launching a series of Employer Clinics aimed at busy companies who are pressed for time during the working day.

The one-to-one sessions will take place through September and October, and employers and HR managers will get the chance to meet up with one of Martin-Kaye’s experienced employment law solicitors to discuss any issues their company is facing.

The Martin-Kaye employment team is offering a free first appointment (lasting around 20 minutes) where companies can explain any issues and receive advice on what to do next.

Appointments will take place between 1pm and 2pm, with the timings scheduled specifically to avoid the busiest hours of the working day.

John Mehtam, who leads the employment law team, said: “At Martin-Kaye, we’re committed to delivering effective and appropriate advice that really does make a difference to local companies.

“With employers short on time, it’s almost impossible to keep up-to-date with ever-changing legislation, so these sessions will give companies direct access to our experienced team, and we can get right to the point with some practical advice.

“It’s a similar approach to the employment law seminars that we run, where we offer clear, concise information in a time frame that suits our busy delegates.

“These short sharp sessions are the perfect way for busy companies to find out all about the latest developments in employment law.”

Mr Mehtam said so far, clinics had been planned for September 21, September 28, and October 5 – all at the Martin-Kaye offices in Telford.

“We’re looking for companies to sign up for the clinics and would like to hear from any business who feels they may benefit from some professional legal advice.”