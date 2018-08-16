Two Shrewsbury companies join forces to promote their products

Two Shrewsbury companies who share a similar customer base have signed a deal to work together to mutually promote their prestige products.

Mercedes Benz Shrewsbury has loaned a Mercedes Benz CLA 180 AMG Line Shooting Brake estate to caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure for use as customer support vehicle in the business.

In return, Salop Leisure has agreed to display Mercedes Benz vehicles at events held at the company’s Emstrey headquarters. Touring caravans and motorhomes will also be displayed at events hosted by Mercedes Benz Shrewsbury at Battlefield.

“A lot of our customers use Mercedes Benz cars to tow caravans, so we have a mutual customer base,” said Robert Preston, regional general manager for Mercedes Benz Shrewsbury. “We are exploring various opportunities where we can work together to promote business.

“Salop Leisure hosts a number of events where we will have a presence, such as the West Midlands Caravan and Motorhome Show, the Christmas Craft Fair and the Salop Santa Dash.”

Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, welcomed the opportunity to work with Mercedes Benz Shrewsbury. “Half a million people visited our showroom last year and Mercedes Benz Shrewsbury has recognised the potential to market their cars to new customers,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for two prestige brands to work together to promote business.”