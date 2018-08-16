Roger Parry & Partners’ help train next generation of chartered surveyors

Roger Parry & Partners have welcomed Ella Harris from Harper Adams University to their Minsterley office on a placement for the next 12 months.

Ella is currently in her third year at Harper Adams, studying Rural Enterprise and Land Management. As part of her studies she has been chosen to undertake a 12-month placement with Roger Parry & Partners in order to help her work towards becoming a full member of RICS (Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors) as well as putting into practise what she has learnt during her first two years at Harper Adams.

Roger Parry, Senior Partner at Roger Parry & Partners, said: “It is important as a profession that we help to train the next generation of chartered surveyors. Each year we employ at least one placement student from Harper Adams University REALM Course and like to see each student develop their confidence and knowledge whilst working in real-life situations.

“We also aid their progression through the Assessment of Professional Competence which will eventually lead to them becoming Chartered Surveyors under the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. After completing their year with us, the students return to Harper Adams University to finish their final year of study before graduating.”

Ella is from Felindre, near Knighton, her family runs a mixed farming business with sheep, beef and poultry. At University, Ella was Vice Captain of the women’s rugby team and an active member of Harper Cymru. She is a keen horse rider and netball player in her spare time. Ella is an active member of Teme Valley YFC, taking part in many varied competitions at county and national level.

During her time with Roger Parry & Partners Ella will be working directly with Roger Parry, assisting with a variety of work including lending and private valuations on residential, agricultural and commercial properties as well as Building Condition Surveys.