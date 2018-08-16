Networking event is icing on the cake for Shropshire business women

Wrekin College hosted the Shropshire Chamber Network of Women for lunch and cake decorating demonstrations at its Business Centre on the Wellington campus.

One of the guests attending was Melanie Taylor, sales manager of Chrisbeon Office Supplies, who commented: “This is my first visit to one of these events and I was amazed to meet such a diverse range of professional women from so many different sectors and businesses from around the county.

“The cake demonstrations were made to look easy and fun, with those ladies chosen to have a go certainly seeming to enjoy themselves and they actually came up with some surprisingly excellent results.”

Chamber events organiser, Teresa Rowe, added: “We are very grateful to bursar Yvonne Thomas and her team here at Wrekin College as this is the third year that they have invited us to lunch, combined with providing themed demonstrations, having previously covered chocolate tasting and tips for tapas in similar events.

“The eclectic mix of ladies attending come from a very wide range of companies, ranging from florists, health specialists and retailers through to accountants and the legal profession, providing an ideal opportunity for women in all aspects of business to meet and network in a very pleasant and social atmosphere.”

Further details on the Network of Women can be found on the Chamber of Commerce website at www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk